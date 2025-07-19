Gopalganj violence: 164 arrested in series of raids

2,800 sued in 3 cases; tense situation prevails

Law enforcers patrol parts of Gopalganj town during curfew, checking whether people are outside for essential reasons. The photo was taken yesterday at the Chourangi intersection. Photo: Habibur Rahman

At least 164 people were arrested in different parts of Gopalganj till yesterday evening as the curfew enforced on Wednesday rolled onto the third day.

So far, police have filed three cases at different police stations, accusing a total of 2,800 people.

A man who suffered bullet injuries during the violent clashes between Awami League supporters and law enforcers over an NCP rally on Wednesday died at Dhaka Medical College Hospital early yesterday, raising the death toll from the incident to five.

Dozens of people injured in the clash remain under treatment at DMCH and other hospitals.

Meanwhile, Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Kamruzzaman extended the curfew till 6:00am today.

While most leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations have reportedly gone into hiding, a tense situation persists across Gopalganj town following Wednesday's clash.

On Thursday night, law enforcement agencies launched a series of raids across various parts of the district. House-to-house searches were conducted throughout the town.

Around 10:00am, this correspondent witnessed minimal public presence as he visited key areas in town, including Chourangi intersection, Launch Terminal, Municipal Park, Court premises, and the Sadar Hospital. Except for pharmacies, fruit shops, and eateries, most businesses remained closed.

A 200-member team from Barishal's Armed Police Battalion (APBn) was seen patrolling various streets.

The team, led by Gopalganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Watch) Ruhul Amin Sardar, was seen checking pedestrians' IDs and allowed them to pass after verification.

However, no army patrols were visible in the area, and only a limited number of police personnel were seen on the streets.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Ruhul Amin said, "The situation in the town is currently under control. We're ensuring that no shops remain open during curfew hours. Legal actions are being taken only against those involved in criminal activities; ordinary citizens are not being harassed."

Later in the morning, a brief relaxation of the curfew allowed some people to venture out for essential shopping, but businesses were forced to close again once the curfew resumed at 2:00pm.

A resident of the town's Chourangi area, wishing to remain unnamed, said, "I have never witnessed such a fearful situation. Stepping outside fills me with anxiety. I don't know when things will return to normal. The way things are going, it feels like our daily lives will be disrupted for quite some time."

Nihar Mridha, an auto-rickshaw driver from Paikkandi village in Gopalganj Sadar, said he was forced to take his vehicle out during the curfew.

"There are no passengers in town. In two hours, I made only Tk 70. There's no rice at home, no groceries. I have to pay Tk 500 in rental fees for the rickshaw. Whatever remains will be used to buy some rice, lentils, and salt. If I can't manage to take food home, my family will go hungry. I don't know how we'll survive if the curfew isn't lifted."

Alamgir Hossain, a fruit vendor in the Launch Terminal area, said, "Due to the curfew, I couldn't open my shop, and as a result, in just three days, 22 kg of my fruits worth Tk 25,000–30,000 have gone to waste."

In the afternoon, the police launched drives against those violating the curfew, detaining individuals unable to provide valid reasons for being outside. Law enforcers were seen taking people into custody from various parts of town throughout the day.

Around 5:30pm, police set up a barricade at Pachuria intersection where several young men were seen detained inside a police van. Family members rushed to the scene upon hearing of the arrests.

Many pleaded with the authorities for the release of their loved ones. By evening, police had detained at least 75 individuals.

So far, police arrested 147 people in connection to three cases filed with Gopalganj Sadar, Kashiani, and Kotalipara police stations over Wednesday's violence, said Gopalganj Assistant Superintendent of Police (Muksudpur Circle) Abdul Bashed.

[Our Faridpur correspondent contributed to this story.]