Non-fiction book fair begins at DU

The 7th edition of the non-fiction book fair will begin today on the premises of the Faculty of Business Studies at Dhaka University.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal will inaugurate the three-day fair at 10:00am.

A total of 41 publishing houses and research organisations will showcase their publications at the fair, organisers told a press conference at the faculty's Professor Dr Abdullah Faruk Multipurpose Hall.

The main purpose of the non-fiction book fair is to increase familiarity of business, economy and research-based books among students and readers, they said.

For the very first time, the fair organisers are also introducing a "Non-fiction Book Award" this year, said faculty Dean Prof Md Abdul Moyeen.