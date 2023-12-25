Campus
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 01:08 AM

Most Viewed

Campus

Non-fiction book fair begins at DU

BSS, Dhaka
Mon Dec 25, 2023 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Dec 25, 2023 01:08 AM
Dhaka University logo

The 7th edition of the non-fiction book fair will begin today on the premises of the Faculty of Business Studies at Dhaka University.

DU Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal will inaugurate the three-day fair at 10:00am.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

A total of 41 publishing houses and research organisations will showcase their publications at the fair, organisers told a press conference at the faculty's Professor Dr Abdullah Faruk Multipurpose Hall.

The main purpose of the non-fiction book fair is to increase familiarity of business, economy and research-based books among students and readers, they said.

For the very first time, the fair organisers are also introducing a "Non-fiction Book Award" this year, said faculty Dean Prof Md Abdul Moyeen.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
পিএসসি, সরকারি কর্ম কমিশন, বাংলাদেশ পাবলিক সার্ভিস কমিশন,
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩তম বিসিএস: মন্ত্রণালয়ের চাহিদায় ৪০৪টি পদ বাড়ছে, ফল হতে পারে এ মাসেই

এবার ক্যাডার ও নন-ক্যাডার পদের ফলাফল একইসঙ্গে প্রকাশের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে বিপিএসসি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন বর্জনকারীদের নেতৃত্বের গুণাবলীর অভাব রয়েছে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification