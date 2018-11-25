 Hardline cleric detained in Pakistan | The Daily Star
Home World South Asia
12:00 AM, November 25, 2018 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:06 AM, November 25, 2018

BLASPHEMY PROTESTS

Hardline cleric detained in Pakistan

Share this with

Copy this link
A Pakistani policeman fires teargas towards protestors in Karachi early yesterday, during clashes after the arrest of hardline cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi. Photo: AFP

Pakistan authorities launched a crackdown yesterday against hundreds of supporters of a hardline cleric whose party recently paralysed the country with violent protests over the acquittal of a Christian woman accused of blasphemy.

Hours after firebrand cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi was himself arrested late Friday, police said over 300 Tehreek-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) party supporters were detained in Punjab province in efforts to "maintain public order".

The arrests came ahead of a scheduled party rally today in Islamabad.

"Police has been deployed in all major cities of the province to deal with any untoward incident. There is a complete ban on all type of political gatherings in the province."

The country's information minister Fawad Chaudhry said the detention of Rizvi "has to do nothing with (the) Asia Bibi case," referring to a Christian woman who was on death row for eight years before the Supreme Court overturned her blasphemy conviction last month.

The court's decision sparked furious demonstrations led by the hardline TLP, with protesters calling for Bibi's execution as they blocked major roads, leaving large swathes of the country paralysed.

In response, the government made a deal with the Islamists to impose a travel ban on Bibi, who was released from jail earlier this month as she awaits the outcome of a final review of her case.

The TLP has vowed to return to the streets if she is allowed to leave the country.

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from South Asia

25 passengers killed
Bus plunges into canal in India; 28 killed
Gunmen storm China consulate in Karachi
100,000 complaints in a month!
Srisena suffers another setback in parliament
Blast at mosque kills 26 in Afghanistan

Share this with

Copy this link

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.24)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.23)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.21)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.20)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.19)
    Today's Gallery (2018.11.18)
    Top