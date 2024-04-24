Accidents & Fires
Star Digital Report
Wed Apr 24, 2024 08:08 PM
Last update on: Thu Apr 25, 2024 12:02 AM

Accidents & Fires

6 killed as truck falls into ravine in Sajek

Photo: Collected

At least six persons were killed and several others injured after a truck fell into a ravine on the Udaipur border area in Rangamati's Sajek upazila today.

The accident took place around 6:00pm. The deceased could not be identified immediately.

Sajek accident: Death toll rises to 9

Debashish Roy, officer-in-charge of Sajek Police Station, said, "We heard from locals that six persons were killed in the accident. A team of police is on the way to the spot."

Atulal Chakma, chairman of Sajek Union Parishad, said that there were 17 workers on the truck. Six of them died on the spot, he said, adding that the rest suffered injuries.

Shirin Akhter, upazila nirbahi officer, said that she also learned about the death of six workers.

The victims were engaged in road construction work along the border, Mir Abu Tawheed, superintendent of Rangamati police said.

