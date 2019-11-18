 Muslim body to file review plea | The Daily Star
Home World
12:00 AM, November 18, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:07 AM, November 18, 2019

SC JUDGEMENT IN AYODHYA CASE

Muslim body to file review plea

Refuses 5-acre plot for mosque

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) yesterday decided that it would file a petition seeking review of the Supreme Court’s judgement in the Ayodhya case and said it was against accepting the alternative five-acre plot given for a mosque.

“The land of the mosque belongs to Allah and under the Sharia, it cannot be given to anybody,” AIMPLB secretary Zafaryab Jilani told reporters after a meeting of the board in Lucknow.

“The board has also categorically stated that it was against taking five-acre land in Ayodhya in lieu of the mosque. The board is of the view that there cannot be any alternative to the mosque,” he added.

Earlier in the day, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind also decided to file a review petition challenging the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict.

Jamiat chief Maulana Arshad Madani said they took the decision following extensive deliberations involving lawyers and experts.

The expert panel observed that the judgment was against the Muslim parties and it was not a final judgment as the option of reviewing it is available under the Constitution of India, the Jamiat said.

The Supreme Court, in its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title case on November 9, said the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land should be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla, who was one of the three litigants.

The five-judge Constitution bench also directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board in Ayodhya to build a mosque. 

 

Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.

The Daily Star Breaking news alert on your phone

Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222

Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222


Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225

Find more information on SMS subscription

Leave your comments

Comment Policy

Top News

View More

More from World

Life taking ‘toll on my health’: Duterte
HK campus protesters fire bows and arrows, set fires
Venice braced for third major flood
Louisiana re-elects Democratic governor
Lebanon tycoon forgoes PM job

Top News

View More

Latest from Star Live
Daily Star Bangla

    In case you missed it

    Rohingya crisis A concern for the region
    Rohingya crisis: A concern for the region
    Change Maker: Dragon fruit kindles hope
    From land of death, despair
    The Joy of Cropping
    Violence in Rakhine: India keeps off the Bali declaration

    Multimedia you may like
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.17)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.16)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.15)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.14)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.13)
    Today's Gallery (2019.11.12)
    Top