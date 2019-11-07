At least fifteen people were gunned down in an ambush by suspected Muslim militants in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, an army spokesman said yesterday, one of the bloodiest days in the 15-year insurgency. Thailand’s three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, as Malay-Muslim militants fight for more autonomy from the Thai state. Despite the high death toll, the highly localised unrest garners few international headlines.
12:00 AM, November 07, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, November 07, 2019
15 killed in ‘rebel attacks’ in Thailand
Stay updated on the go with The Daily Star Android & iOS News App. Click here to download it for your device.
Grameenphone:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 22222
Robi:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2222
Banglalink:
Type START <space> BR and send SMS it to 2225
Leave your comments
Comment Policy
Top News
-
Death on Gulshan road: Victim’s family unsure of getting justice
-
Shakib banned for 2 years
-
Healthy diet tips for dengue patients
-
Regent offers 50% discount to mark anniversary
-
People with Disabilities: This city doesn’t care about them
-
Is marriage a license to rape?
-
BCL men throw principal into pond
-
Tigers offer hope with rousing win
-
‘Afroza, Bithi murdered for not letting house help go out’
-
'BCCI has no role in Shakib investigation'
-
HBO orders 10 episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel
-
He was flipping burgers when he went from Bangladesh, now he’s worth $148m
-
Saudi Arabia hosts women's wrestling for first time
-
Pentagon releases video, photos of Baghdadi raid
-
IS insider gave up Baghdadi for $25m US bounty: report
-
Turkey captures sister of dead IS leader in Syria
-
Chill your Netflix habit, climate experts say
-
Attack on Mali military post kills 53 soldiers
-
Societies pay price when journalists targeted: UN chief
-
Delhi's air pollution drives car rationing; Taj Mahal gets air purifier