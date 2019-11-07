 15 killed in ‘rebel attacks’ in Thailand | The Daily Star
12:00 AM, November 07, 2019 / LAST MODIFIED: 12:00 AM, November 07, 2019

15 killed in ‘rebel attacks’ in Thailand

At least fifteen people were gunned down in an ambush by suspected Muslim militants in Thailand’s violence-wracked south, an army spokesman said yesterday, one of the bloodiest days in the 15-year insurgency. Thailand’s three southernmost provinces have been in the grip of a conflict that has killed more than 7,000 people, as Malay-Muslim militants fight for more autonomy from the Thai state. Despite the high death toll, the highly localised unrest garners few international headlines.

