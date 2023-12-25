From pithas to rooftop BBQs: A guide to delicious winter food

Winter is an important season, especially for those of us who have big appetites. Luckily for us, there happens to be a vast selection of delicacies to enjoy this season. So, if you want a quick rundown on the best chow this winter, look no further.

Eating on the go

Pitha stalls are a common sight during this season. The variety of pithas, from the sweet jaggery-filled bhapa pitha to the savoury chitoi, is truly astounding.

Another street food people enjoy during the winter is bhutta or corn on the cob. They are usually served boiled or grilled. A great choice for an evening snack, if you do not mind getting kernels stuck between your teeth!

Haleem, a type of meaty stew, is also found year-round but during the winter, it "hits different."

A healthier alternative?

Cauliflower and cabbage are the two most iconic winter vegetables and when prepared properly, are also the two most delicious.

Cauliflowers are a great addition to both fish and meat curries as they add different textures while also absorbing tonnes of flavours. Veggies like green peas, broccoli and carrots are not only packed with nutrients but are also good for you.

Dark leafy greens like palong shak are great for your skin and they even help with preventing heart diseases.

A meal fit for kings

Let's say you want to satiate your inner glutton and diced veggies are not exactly doing it for you. In that case, one must turn to a timeless classic, hasher mangsho i.e., duck meat bhuna.

Spicy duck curry with some rice or roti is guaranteed to heat you up during winter. There are a multitude of ways to prepare duck meat, but it is advised to slice off the excess fat and cook it long and slow. This helps to soften the meat and enhance the flavour.

While Duck bhuna is a classic recipe, many people are also using their ovens to roast duck meat instead. A properly roasted duck will result in crispy golden skin and juicier meat.

Rooftop cookouts

If you have been on social media the past two weeks, you know exactly what I am talking about — literally hundreds of Instagram stories of people having rooftop barbeques.

All you need to have is an actual grill and the knowledge to operate one without setting the building on fire! Using charcoal or woodchips, pieces of marinated chicken and beef are cooked quickly over a live fire. This creates not only tender and flavourful meat but also gives them a certain smoky flavour.

Tips to make lives easier

Whether you are contemplating duck bhuna or barbequed meat, rutis serve as the perfect companion. Rather than making them ahead of time, you can easily opt for Tortilla Ruti by Dan Cake. Not only a delicious option but also healthy and affordable, cupcakes by Dan Cake can also serve as excellent desserts after a hearty meal.

Photo: Star Lifestyle Archive