Will recoup Tk 1.26cr spent on polls by any means: Natore-1 MP

Natore-1 MP Md Abul Kalam Azad has attracted attention for saying at a public function recently that he would recoup the Tk 1.26 crore spent in the January 7 national polls by any means.

"Tk 1.26 crore was spent in the election. I'll recoup it by any means. I will engage in this much wrongdoing, and I will not do it again," he said.

Azad, who won from Natore-1 as an independent candidate, said this while speaking as the chief guest at the Independence Day programme organised by Lalpur upazila administration on Independence Day.

The Daily Star also obtained a video clip of his speech.

Azad, the vice-president of the district unit Awami League, also said, "I have deposited Tk 25 lakh in the bank. I bought a tax-free car for Tk 27 lakh. If I wanted, I could buy a car for Tk 1 crore. But since I have no money, I bought one with Tk 27 lakh. This time I'm going to buy it; I'm going to buy it with that money. I'll recoup that money. I won't do anything else. I will only raise this Tk 1.26 crore."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Sharmin Akter was among those present when the lawmaker made this comment.

Sharmin said, "I don't know how the lawmaker said such words in front of everyone. I was embarrassed."

When asked about his speech, Abul Kalam Azad said, "I said it jokingly. It's nothing serious."