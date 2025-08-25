Top News
Our Correspondent, New Delhi
Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:39 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 10:11 PM

Top News
Top News

Suspended Bangladeshi cop placed on 14-day remand in India

Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:39 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 10:11 PM
Arifuzzaman had been in hiding since the July uprising
Our Correspondent, New Delhi
Mon Aug 25, 2025 09:39 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 10:11 PM
Md Arifuzzaman

An Indian court today placed Md Arifuzzaman, a suspended Bangladeshi police officer who was arrested by BSF at Hakimpur border outpost in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, on a 14-day remand.

"Several documents found on him have been forwarded to senior administrative officials. Both India and Bangladesh have been informed about it and the case is under joint scrutiny," said a senior West Bengal police officer.



Suspended cop detained by BSF to be brought back with Interpol’s help: home adviser

Arifuzzaman had been in hiding since the student-led mass movement in July-August last year toppled the Awami League government and ousted Sheikh Hasina on August 5.

He had entered India soon after the fall of the AL government and had been staying with relatives in West Bengal's Tentulia for several months before returning to Bangladesh, according to several India media reports.

He was caught last Saturday while trying to re-enter India.

