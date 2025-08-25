Suspended cop detained by BSF to be brought back with Interpol’s help: home adviser

Steps will be taken to bring back a Bangladeshi police officer, who was detained by Indian Border Security Force (BSF), with the help of Interpol, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today.

"It is a normal process and we will try to bring him back as soon as possible through Interpol," he told reporters after a meeting on law and order at the Secretariat.

The BSF detained Mohammad Arifuzzaman, an assistant superintendent at the Armed Police Battalion in Mymensingh, from Chabbis Pargana district of West Bengal on Saturday evening for illegally crossing the border.

Arifuzzaman had earlier served as an assistant superintendent of Rangpur Metropolitan Police. He had been absent from duty since October 13 last year.

He is also an accused in a murder case and was suspended from service after remaining absent without authorisation.