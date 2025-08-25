Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 25, 2025 01:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 01:20 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Suspended cop detained by BSF to be brought back with Interpol’s help: home adviser

Mon Aug 25, 2025 01:14 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 01:20 PM
Star Online Report
Mon Aug 25, 2025 01:14 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 25, 2025 01:20 PM
Photo: Home ministry.

Steps will be taken to bring back a Bangladeshi police officer, who was detained by Indian Border Security Force (BSF), with the help of Interpol, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today.

"It is a normal process and we will try to bring him back as soon as possible through Interpol," he told reporters after a meeting on law and order at the Secretariat.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The BSF detained Mohammad Arifuzzaman, an assistant superintendent at the Armed Police Battalion in Mymensingh, from Chabbis Pargana district of West Bengal on Saturday evening for illegally crossing the border.

Arifuzzaman had earlier served as an assistant superintendent of Rangpur Metropolitan Police. He had been absent from duty since October 13 last year.

He is also an accused in a murder case and was suspended from service after remaining absent without authorisation.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ইয়েমেন থেকে ইসরায়েলে গুচ্ছ বোমাযুক্ত ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলা চালানো হচ্ছে। ছবি: হুতি বাহিনীর সৌজন্যে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

হুতিদের গুচ্ছ বোমায় ইসরায়েলিদের কপালে ভাঁজ?

বিশ্লেষকদের মতে, ইসরায়েলের কেন্দ্রে ব্যালিস্টিক ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র হামলা চালানো এবং এতে গুচ্ছ বোমা ব্যবহার চলমান আঞ্চলিক সংঘাতকে উল্লেখযোগ্য, আরও উদ্বেগজনক ও নতুন মাত্রায় নিয়ে গেছে।

৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাণিজ্য

দেশে দারিদ্র্যের হার বেড়ে ২৭.৯৩ শতাংশ: পিপিআরসি

৪৩ মিনিট আগে