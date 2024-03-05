PM suggests common currency like euro for Muslim countries

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday suggested that the Muslim countries introduce a common currency like the euro of the European Union to facilitate trade and commerce among them.

"It would be very good if we can introduce a common currency following the European Union to facilitate trade and commerce among us," she said.

The prime minister said this while a delegation of D-8 trade ministers led by Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tizcu called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban.

PM's Speech writer M Nazrul Islam briefed the reporters after the call on.

Hasina said that the D-8 was formed with the eight Muslim-majority countries of the world aiming to enhance the trade and commerce among them along with improving friendship to develop the socioeconomic status of the people of these countries.

The grouping comprises Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkiye.

"My aim is to improve the fate and socioeconomic development of the common people. It is possible only when we will be able to enhance trade and commerce among us," she said.

She mentioned that the member countries of the D-8 have ample scope to do achieve this.

"If we can improve trade among us then we do not have to be dependent on others," she said.

Talking about the Rohingya issue she said that their one or two generations are going to be lost and many of them are involving with criminal activities.

She expressed her grave concern regarding their dignified repatriation to their homeland.

"It is becoming difficult day by day, especially because of the present internal conflict in Myanmar the move to repatriate them is becoming tough," she said.

She said that the D-8 should work together like a family in trade and commerce and technical assistance to each other for developing their own fate.

The main agenda of the meeting was to implement preferential trade agreement (PTA) among the D-8 member countries and expand its areas of effectiveness.

In this regards, a Dhaka Declaration was made and adopted at the meeting of Council of Ministers as they agreed to boost bilateral and multilateral trades among the D-8 countries.

The delegation extended their gratitude to the prime minister as one of the initiators of launching the D-8 grouping 27 years ago, and s today she remains the only founding head of government.

The delegation said that at the meeting they decided to increase the trade volume among the D-8 member countries to US$ 500 billion by 2030, which is now US$ 146 billion.

They also appreciated the prime minister for hosting and feeding the forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals, Rohingya, saying that the D-8 and Muslim countries will continue to provide assistance and cooperation for them.

Talking about the Israeli attacks on Gaza, the delegation members lauded Sheikh Hasina's stance in support of the Palestinian territory.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu, Ambassador-at-large M Ziauddin, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister M Tofazzel Hossain Miah and Commerce Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh were present during the meeting.