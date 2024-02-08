In pictures: Wings of remembrance

The Rajshahi University Martyred Intellectuals Memorial stands proudly in the western part of the university. In 1971, during the prolonged nine-month Liberation War, numerous innocent individuals from various parts of Rajshahi were brought here and killed. This monument serves as a tribute to honour the memory of those martyred intellectuals.

Photo: Mostafa Shabuj/Star

Officially inaugurated in December 2004, the memorial is flanked by Powder Puff (Calliandra haematocephala) flower trees, creating a haven for diverse bird species. Over the years, these trees have turned into a sanctuary where birds, including the vibrant purple color sunbird and purple-rumped sunbird, adorn the area when the flowers bloom. The Daily Star's Mostafa Shabuj captured the mesmerising moments recently.

