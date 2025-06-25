I am innocent: Palak denies role in July uprising crimes

Former state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak today claimed he did not commit any crimes during the July uprising.

"I am innocent. I didn't do any crimes," Palak responded to a journalist on the court premises, while being escorted to a courtroom of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMM) Court of Dhaka.

He also told the reporters how he spent his time in jail.

"I regularly read books inside the jail," he said.

Around 10:30am, Palak, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu, former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder and former state minister for liberation war affairs AB Tajul Islam were produced before the court for showing them arrested in various cases linked to the July uprising.

All were seen, wearing police helmets and bulletproof vests. Their hands were cuffed as usual.

While taking at the courtroom, Inu maintained a smile. However, Kamal Mojumder seemed completely upset.

After Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithy completed the cases' hearings, Palak, Inu and others were taken back to the lockup of the CMM Court around 10:50am.