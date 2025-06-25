Top News
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 01:50 PM

Most Viewed

Top News
Top News

I am innocent: Palak denies role in July uprising crimes

Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:41 PM
Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 01:50 PM
Star Online Report
Wed Jun 25, 2025 12:41 PM Last update on: Wed Jun 25, 2025 01:50 PM
Photo: STAR/File

Former state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak today claimed he did not commit any crimes during the July uprising.

"I am innocent. I didn't do any crimes," Palak responded to a journalist on the court premises, while being escorted to a courtroom of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMM) Court of Dhaka.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also told the reporters how he spent his time in jail.

"I regularly read books inside the jail," he said.

Around 10:30am, Palak, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal President Hasanul Haq Inu, former state minister for industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder and former state minister for liberation war affairs AB Tajul Islam were produced before the court for showing them arrested in various cases linked to the July uprising.

All were seen, wearing police helmets and bulletproof vests. Their hands were cuffed as usual.

While taking at the courtroom, Inu maintained a smile. However, Kamal Mojumder seemed completely upset.

After Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Dilruba Afroz Tithy completed the cases' hearings, Palak, Inu and others were taken back to the lockup of the CMM Court around 10:50am.

Related topic:
Zunaid Ahmed PalakJuly uprising
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

july uprising 36 day government programme

36-day programme announced for July uprising anniversary

1d ago
Why do shy away from prioritising culture?

Why shy away from prioritising culture?

3w ago
Palak at Meta

Palak visits Meta office in Singapore

1y ago
ICT to interrogate Palak

Zunaid Ahmed Palak placed on two-day remand in attempted murder case

5m ago
The Agency to Innovate (a2i) bill was hurriedly passed on July 5

a2i Act: Gateway to kleptocracy and highway to oligarchy

1y ago
|বাংলাদেশ

৮ আগস্ট ‘নতুন বাংলাদেশ দিবস’, ১৬ জুলাই ‘শহীদ আবু সাঈদ দিবস’

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকার গঠনের দিন ৮ আগস্ট নতুন বাংলাদেশ দিবস এবং গণআন্দোলন চলাকালে রংপুরে পুলিশের গুলিতে ছাত্র আবু সাঈদের নিহত হওয়ার দিন ১৬ জুলাই শহীদ আবু সাঈদ দিবস ঘোষণা করেছে সরকার।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

‘যুদ্ধ শেষ’, ইরানের সঙ্গে বৈঠক আগামী সপ্তাহে: ট্রাম্প

২১ মিনিট আগে