DU metro station to be closed tomorrow 5pm onwards
The closure will be in effect for one day only to facilitate July uprising revival events on campus
The Dhaka University metro rail station will remain closed from 5:00pm onwards tomorrow (July 14), the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) said today.
In a circular, DMTCL stated that as per the decision of the committee formed for the July Uprising Revival Programme–2025, the Dhaka University metro rail station will remain closed only on Monday from 5:00pm onwards for events centred around the university.
Comments