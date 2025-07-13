DU metro station to be closed tomorrow 5pm onwards

The closure will be in effect for one day only to facilitate July uprising revival events on campus

Dhaka University students will finally be able to easily commute to and from their campus as the metro station there opened yesterday, after a year’s wait. Alongside students, the services will also be beneficial to others who have to take that route. The Bijoy Sarani station on the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the metro rail was also opened to public yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

The Dhaka University metro rail station will remain closed from 5:00pm onwards tomorrow (July 14), the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) said today.

In a circular, DMTCL stated that as per the decision of the committee formed for the July Uprising Revival Programme–2025, the Dhaka University metro rail station will remain closed only on Monday from 5:00pm onwards for events centred around the university.