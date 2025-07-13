Transport
Star Online Report
Sun Jul 13, 2025 08:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 09:14 PM

Most Viewed

Transport
Transport

DU metro station to be closed tomorrow 5pm onwards

Sun Jul 13, 2025 08:14 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 09:14 PM
The closure will be in effect for one day only to facilitate July uprising revival events on campus
Star Online Report
Sun Jul 13, 2025 08:14 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 13, 2025 09:14 PM
Dhaka University students will finally be able to easily commute to and from their campus as the metro station there opened yesterday, after a year’s wait. Alongside students, the services will also be beneficial to others who have to take that route. The Bijoy Sarani station on the Agargaon-Motijheel section of the metro rail was also opened to public yesterday. Photo: Prabir Das

The Dhaka University metro rail station will remain closed from 5:00pm onwards tomorrow (July 14), the Dhaka Mass Transit Company Ltd (DMTCL) said today.

In a circular, DMTCL stated that as per the decision of the committee formed for the July Uprising Revival Programme–2025, the Dhaka University metro rail station will remain closed only on Monday from 5:00pm onwards for events centred around the university.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

সাগরে এক ট্রলারেই মিলছে ৪০ লাখ টাকার ইলিশ

বৈরী আবহাওয়া কাটার পর গত বৃহস্পতি ও শুক্রবার জেলেরা সাগরে মাছ ধরতে যায়।

এইমাত্র
|ফুটবল

তৃষ্ণার শেষ মুহূর্তের গোলে নেপালের বিপক্ষে বাংলাদেশের রুদ্ধশ্বাস জয়

৩০ মিনিট আগে