Govt to create over 10 lakh jobs in 5 years: Palak

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said Bangladesh is getting success rapidly in ICT sector as the government is working to transform the country into a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041.

"The government is working to successfully implement the four bases of building a "Smart Bangladesh" which included making smart citizens, a smart economy, a smart government, and smart society," he said while visiting Bangladesh Cable Shilpa Limited at Shiromoni in Khulna city yesterday.

Thanking Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for the massive development of digital technology, Palak said: "A total of two million people have been employed in the last 15 years through the expansion of digital technology in cope with the ICT sector."

Over 10 lakh job opportunities will be created in the next five years in continuation of this, the state minister said.

Modern technology will be applied to the Bangladesh Cable Shilpa Limited, established by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, for good and quality products, he added.

The construction work of the Hi-Tech Park by the river of Rupsha is going on in full swing at a cost of around Taka 200 crore, he continued.

He, however, said all business establishments, companies, and service provider centers under the ICT ministry are possible to turn profitable organisations through hard and honest works.

Managing Director of BCSL Engineer Jogodish Chandra Mondal, Post Master General Md Shamsul Alam was also present.