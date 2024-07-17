BNP activists, police clash at Paltan; some arrested

Clashes broke out between BNP activists and police in the capital's Paltan area this afternoon following a gayebi janaza. Around 2:00pm activists started throwing brick chunks at the police and law enforcers fired rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, witnesses said.

They also said that police earlier barred activists from gathering in the area.

The clash continued for over 30 minutes, said police officials. Sentu Mia, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Paltan Police Station, said, "After the BNP programme ended, the activists attacked the police. Several police officers were injured in the incident. Some BNP activists have been arrested."

Visiting the spot at 3:00pm, this correspondent found a large police presence on the road in front of the Bijoy Nagar water tank, with law enforcers conducting searches in various alleys.

A tire was seen burning on Paltan Road, and additional police forces were stationed at the Paltan intersection.

The BNP and its allies had organised the janaza at the north gate of the national mosque, Baitul Mukarram.

The janaza was for those who lost their lives in the violence centring the quota protests yesterday.

Following the prayers, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "People were obstructed from joining the gayebi namaz-e-janaza. I condemn this incident."