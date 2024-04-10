3 killed in separate road accidents in Noakhali

At least three people, including a child, were killed in separate road accidents in Noakhali's Sadar and Kabirhat upazilas today.

In Sadar upazila, two persons were killed and one other was injured in a head-on collision between two trucks on Herenghi road under Char Wapda union around 1:30pm, police told our Noakhali correspondent.

The deceased were Md Nesar, 45, and Md Sabik, 20, while the injured was Md Ali, 40.

Confirming the incident, Mir Jahedul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sudharam Police Station, said police went to the spot on information and seized the trucks.

The injured has been admitted to Noakhali General Hospital for treatment, the OC added.

In Kabirhat upazila, a pick-up van ran over a child, leaving him dead on the spot, in Bhuiyan Haat-bazar area around 3:00pm.

The deceased was Md Jobaer Hossain, 7.

After the incident, enraged locals set the pick-up van on fire. On information, police went to the spot and brought the situation under control, said Humayun, OC of Kabirhat Police Station.

Driver of the van was detained, he said, adding that legal steps will be taken after if victim's family lodges a complaint.