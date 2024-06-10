Tennis
AFP, Paris
Mon Jun 10, 2024 06:06 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 06:13 PM

Tennis

Sinner takes over No.1 spot from Djokovic

AFP, Paris
Mon Jun 10, 2024 06:06 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 10, 2024 06:13 PM
Photo: AFP

Janik Sinner's anticipated rise to world No.1 was officialised on Monday when the ATP released its new rankings, making him the first Italian ever to hold the top spot.

Sinner reached the semi-finals of the French Open where he was beaten by eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz who climbs to second, nudging 37-year-old Djokovic, who has been No.1 since last September, down to third.

Djokovic holds the record for the number of weeks spent at No.1 -- his tally of 428 is 118 weeks more than next best Roger Federer.

The German Alexander Zverev, who was runner-up to Alcaraz in Paris, remains in fourth place, ahead of Russian pair Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev.

ATP rankings

1. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 9525 pts (+1), 2. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 8580 (+1), 3. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8360 (-2), 4. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6885, 5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6485, 6. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 4710, 7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4025, 8. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3995, 9. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 3845 (+2), 10. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 3775, 11. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3740 (-2), 12. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3090, 13. Tommy Paul (USA) 2710 (+1), 14. Ben Shelton (USA) 2590 (+1), 15. Holger Rune (DEN) 2540 (-2), 16. Ugo Humbert (FRA) 2250, 17. Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 2150, 18. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2.075 (+3), 19. Sebastian Báez (ARG) 2030 (+1), 20. Nicolas Jarry (CHI) 1905 (-1)

