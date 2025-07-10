History-chasing Djokovic sets up Wimbledon showdown with Sinner

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after victory Italy's Flavio Cobolli during their men's singles quarter-final tennis match on the tenth day of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon on July 9, 2025. Photo: AFP

Novak Djokovic set up a mouthwatering Wimbledon semi-final against world number one Jannik Sinner as he moved a step closer to claiming a historic 25th Grand Slam title.

The Serb won 6-7 (6/8), 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 against Flavio Cobolli in front of Britain's Queen Camilla on Wednesday to reach the Wimbledon last four for a record 14th time in the men's game.

Earlier, three-time major champion Sinner eased pre-match injury fears to sweep past US 10th seed Ben Shelton 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-4 in an impressive display.

In the women's draw, five-time Grand Slam winner Iga Swiatek and former Olympic champion Belinda Bencic both reached the semi-finals for the first time and will clash for a place in the final.

Seven-time champion Djokovic was pushed hard by Italian 22nd seed Cobolli but ultimately had too much nous and craft for the 23-year-old.

"It means the world to me that I'm still able at 38 to play the final stages of Wimbledon," he said on court.

"Thank you for cheering for my age. I really appreciate it. It's beautiful. Makes me feel very young.

"And I guess another thing that makes me feel very young is competing with youngsters like Cobolli today."

The sixth seed prepared for the contest by meeting Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, who said she was keeping her "fingers crossed" for his match.

She watched Djokovic from the Royal Box, along with British actor Hugh Grant.

There was a collective gasp when the Serbian slipped fell awkwardly while serving for victory but he played down injury fears.

"I had a nasty slip, but that's what happens when you play on the grass," he said. "I'm going to visit this subject now with my physio and hopefully I'll be well in two days."

The Serb now owns the all-time record for most Wimbledon men's singles semi-final appearances, moving one clear of eight-time champion Roger Federer, who reached the last four 13 times.

He has also reached a 52nd Grand Slam semi-final, extending his all-time record in the men's game.

Djokovic is now within two wins of breaking his tie with Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles for any player, man or woman.

But Sinner will offer a different level of challenge.

The top seed has won his past four matches against Djokovic, beating him in straight sets in the semi-finals of the recent French Open.

Sinner had sparked fears he may have to pull out of the tournament after falling early in his fourth-round tie against Grigor Dimitrov on Monday.

He was trailing by two sets and on the brink of a shock exit when the Bulgarian pulled a pectoral muscle while serving and had to retire.

Sinner wore a protective sleeve on his right arm against Shelton and said his injury had "improved a lot" after his practice was curtailed on Tuesday.

Carlos Alcaraz, who has beaten Djokovic in the past two finals at Wimbledon, takes on US fifth seed Taylor Fritz in Friday's other semi-final.

'Dream come true'

Attention will switch Thursday to the women's semi-finals.

Eighth seed Swiatek said she had "goosebumps" after her 6-2, 7-5 win against Russian 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

The Polish former world number one has won four titles on the clay at the French Open, as well as the US Open in 2022, but her previous best result at Wimbledon was a run to the quarter-finals in 2023.

"It feels great. Even though I'm in the middle of the tournament I've already got goosebumps after this win. I'm super happy and super proud of myself and I'll keep going," she said.

She faces Switzerland's Bencic, who shocked Russian seventh seed Mirra Andreeva 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2).

The 28-year-old had a daughter, Bella, in April 2024, but has already risen back up to 35 in the world since returning from maternity leave.

"It's crazy, it's unbelievable. It's a dream come true. I tried not to think about it at the match point. I'm just speechless," Bencic said.

World number one Aryna Sabalenka plays American 13th seed Amanda Anisimova in the other women's semi-final on Thursday.