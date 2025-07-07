Djokovic fights back to remain in hunt for Wimbledon glory

Novak Djokovic overcame a sluggish start against Alex de Minaur to reach his 16th Wimbledon quarter-final under the gaze of eight-time winner Roger Federer on Monday.

The Serb was lethargic and unusually tentative in the early stages of his last 16 match against the Australian 11th seed on Centre Court but eventually found his rhythm to win 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

It keeps the seven-time champion on track for a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, which would be the crowning achievement of an astonishing career.

If he wins the crown on Sunday, the 38-year-old would also draw level with Federer's record of eight men's titles at the All England Club.

The retired Swiss great watched from the royal box as his long-time rival was given his toughest test of the tournament so far.

Sixth seed Djokovic was broken in the first game and conceded two more breaks as De Minaur ran away with the first set.

The Serb committed 16 unforced errors, including four double faults in the opener.

Djokovic broke immediately at the start of the second set but then became bogged down in a game lasting nearly 19 minutes, which De Minaur won on his sixth break point.

Both players struggled to hold onto their serve in an attritional battle but Djokovic, pleading for support from the crowd, held his nerve to level the match, letting out a roar as De Minaur went long.

The third set went with serve until the ninth game, when De Minaur skewed a forehand wide to concede the crucial break.

De Minaur found new inspiration in the fourth set, surging into a 4-1 lead but crumbled at the pivotal moment as Djokovic fought back, reeling off five games in a row to seal the win.

Djokovic will play Italian 22nd seed Flavio Cobolli in the last eight, with a potential semi-final looming against world number one Jannik Sinner.