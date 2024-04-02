You can now use ChatGPT without signing up

You can now use ChatGPT without needing to sign up. Image: Rolf van Root/Unsplash

Users can now access the free version of ChatGPT without requiring to sign up via a Google, Microsoft, or Apple account. Instead, the popular AI chatbot can be directly accessed from OpenAI's official website without needing to log in.

However, while users without logging in can enjoy anonymous chats with ChatGPT, conversation history and chat sharing functionalities are unavailable without an account signup through Google, Microsoft, or Apple.

ChatGPT, despite its massive growth in early 2023, saw a decrease in user base growth since its peak in May 2023, with Similarweb reporting a decline from 1.8 billion web visits.

In response, OpenAI has implemented stricter content safeguards for users accessing ChatGPT anonymously, though details regarding these safeguards have not yet been publicly disclosed.

OpenAI offers paid tiers alongside the free version, catering to individuals, teams, and enterprises. These paid plans provide enhanced features and functionalities to suit various user needs and professional requirements.