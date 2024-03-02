Tech & Startup
Reuters
Sat Mar 2, 2024 09:30 AM
Last update on: Sat Mar 2, 2024 09:30 AM

OpenAI to name new board members in March: Report

OpenAI
Microsoft would take a non-voting, observer position on OpenAI's board, Altman said in November after taking back the reins of the company. Image: Andrew Neel/ Unsplash.

OpenAI, the company behind making ChatGPT, is planning to appoint several new board members in March according to a recent report by the Washington Post.

The move would finally end an impasse which began after the Microsoft-backed company's former board fired CEO Sam Altman in November. However, Altman returned just days later, with OpenAI also unveiling a new initial board with former Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor as chair.

OpenAI's new board has since been on an active search for six members with expertise in fields from technology to safety and policy.

Microsoft would take a non-voting, observer position on OpenAI's board, Altman said in November after taking back the reins of the company. OpenAI investors were unlikely to get a seat on the nonprofit's board either, sources earlier told Reuters.

Apart from Altman, co-founder Greg Brockman, chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and Quora CEO Adam D'Angelo, OpenAI's previous board consisted of entrepreneur Tasha McCauley, and Helen Toner, director of strategy at Georgetown's Center for Security and Emerging Technology.

The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinizing internal communications by Altman as part of an investigation into whether the company's investors were misled.

