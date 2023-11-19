Sam Altman, OpenAI ex-CEO, considering launching new AI company: reports

The possibilities of a return or a restart for Altman, seen by many as the face of generative AI, are in flux, said the source. Photo: Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Sam Altman, the recently fired CEO of OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT and DALL-E, is reportedly considering launching a new AI company, as per a person close to the matter.

A day after the board fired him in a surprise move that rocked the tech world, Altman was talking with OpenAI executives about improving the company's governance structure while he discussed with some core OpenAI researchers and others loyal to Altman how they could start a new AI company, the person said.

The possibilities of a return or a restart for Altman, seen by many as the face of generative AI, are in flux, said the source, who asked not to be named because the source was not authorised to speak on behalf of the parties involved.

OpenAI and Altman did not reply to requests for comment.

Investors in OpenAI, including its biggest backer Microsoft, are discussing damage control, including possibly pushing the board to restore Altman as CEO, fearing a mass exodus of talent without him, other sources said.

Kholsa Ventures, an early backer of OpenAI, wants Altman back at OpenAI but "will back him in whatever he does next", the fund's founder Vinod Khosla posted on X on Saturday.

Microsoft declined to comment. It reportedly owns 49 percent of the company, while other investors and employees control 49 percent, with 2 percent owned by OpenAI's nonprofit parent.

Tech website The Verge earlier reported the OpenAI board's discussions with Altman to return as CEO. Forbes reported on Saturday investors were plotting to restore Altman as CEO.