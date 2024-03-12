Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Mar 12, 2024 03:59 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 04:06 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Xiaomi’s SU7 electric car comes out this month

Tech & Startup Desk
Tue Mar 12, 2024 03:59 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 12, 2024 04:06 PM
Xiaomi SU7
The car's pricing details are expected to be unveiled on March 28. Image: Xiaomi.

Xiaomi, the Chinese technology giant, recently announced that it will start deliveries of its first electric vehicle (EV) known as Speed Ultra 7 (SU7) this month. 

The car's pricing details are expected to be unveiled on March 28, as Xiaomi positions itself to enter the competitive automotive market. With 59 stores spread across 29 cities in China, the company is gearing up to commence order placements.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This move comes amidst an escalating price competition among major players like BYD and Tesla within China. At the debut of the Speed Ultra 7 (SU7) last year, Xiaomi's CEO Lei Jun expressed the company's ambitious goal of securing a spot among the top five car manufacturers globally. Xiaomi also has plans for US$10 billion investment over the next decade in its automotive division.

Moreover, Xiaomi anticipates that the integration of its car's operating system with its existing smartphones and devices will resonate with its customer base. The SU7 by Xiaomi will be produced by a unit of state-owned car manufacturer BAIC Group at a Beijing plant which has an annual capacity of producing up to 200,000 vehicles.

Related topic:
XiaomiXiaomi SU7 electric carxiaomi evSpeed Ultra Electric Vehicle
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Redmi A3 Bangladesh

Redmi A3 launched in Bangladesh

2w ago

Xiaomi Pad 6: Balancing price and performance

Xiaomi Redmi 12

Xiaomi launches Redmi 12 in Bangladesh

HyperOS

Xiaomi unveils new operating system HyperOS

Xiaomi launches 14 Ultra

Xiaomi launches 14 Ultra

2w ago
|বাংলাদেশ

অল্পের জন্য রক্ষা, তদন্ত হয়নি ইউএস বাংলার বিরুদ্ধে

'যদি কোনো নিরাপত্তা প্রতিবেদন থাকত তাহলে আমরা তদন্ত করতাম'

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘রোজার বাজার অসহনীয়’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification