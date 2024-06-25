Tech & Startup
Tue Jun 25, 2024 08:47 AM
Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 08:59 AM

Tech & Startup
Redmi 13 launched in Bangladesh

Tue Jun 25, 2024 08:47 AM Last update on: Tue Jun 25, 2024 08:59 AM
Redmi 13
Xiaomi Redmi 13 has been launched in Bangladesh. Image: Xiaomi Bangladesh website

Xiaomi Redmi 13 has been officially launched in Bangladesh. The smartphone features a 6.79-inch FHD+ display, a 90 Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra chipset, Xiaomi HyperOS, and a 5030 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging support.

Redmi 13 also comes with a 108 MP main camera with 3x in-sensor lossless zoom, according to a press release by Xiaomi. The smartphone is available in four colours: Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink, and Ocean Blue.

As per the press release, Redmi 13 is priced as such: BDT 17,999 for the 6 GB + 128 GB version, and BDT 19,999 for the 8GB + 128 GB version.

