Xiaomi unveils new operating system HyperOS

HyperOS is more productive and power efficient than Xiaomi’s previous operating system MIUI, according to a press release by the company. Image: Xiaomi global website

Xiaomi has recently unveiled a new operating system called HyperOS, which, according to the company, enables users to exchange information and use the internet connectively among Xiaomi products.

Xiaomi HyperOS is based on Linux and Xiaomi's own Vela platform for IoT (Internet of Things) devices. The new OS also retains similarities to the interface of MIUI, Xiaomi's previous OS. However, HyperOS is more productive and power efficient than MIUI, states a press release by the company.

HyperOS will be available in many of the older models of Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO phones. It can be installed on smartphones, smartwatches, TVs, cars, and other Xiaomi devices. Xiaomi says that with HyperOS, users will be able to switch camera sources during video conferences, utilise a smartphone's rear camera while using tablets or laptops, and connect tablets to the internet through smartphones.

Beyond the visual updates, HyperOS brings more notable changes including enhanced customisation options, redesigned menus, and new features to extend the phone's life to a single charge, adds the press release.

HyperOS was officially released in China on October 26, 2023. The HyperOS global version will start rolling out on the company's devices in the first quarter of 2024.