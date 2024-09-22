What to expect from Meta's upcoming event

This year, eyes are on Meta’s hardware releases, alongside potential updates to their AI capabilities. Image: Meta

Meta's annual Connect developers conference is set to take place from September 25 to 26, 2024, and is expected to unveil the tech giant's developments in virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), and artificial intelligence (AI). This year, eyes are on Meta's hardware releases, alongside potential updates to their AI capabilities. Here's what to look out for at the event.

How to watch Meta Connect 2024

The Connect keynote, headlined by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, will stream live on the official Meta for Developers Facebook page starting from 11 PM Bangladesh time on September 25. After that, a Developer keynote will begin at 12 am midnight Bangladesh time on September 26. For Quest headset users, the event can also be experienced in virtual reality on Horizon Worlds.

What to expect

VR and AR hardware

One of the most anticipated reveals from the upcoming Meta event is the successor to the Meta Quest 3, with rumours pointing to a more affordable version, potentially called the Quest 3S, which could be priced as low as $299.99, according to an article by The Verge.

Meta may also tease future VR models, including the Quest 4, expected in 2026, and possibly the high-end 'La Jolla' headset, though speculations suggest the latter may be delayed due to market challenges faced by competitors like Apple's Vision Pro.

Ray-Ban smart glasses

An update to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses is also expected by fans. While these glasses currently lack AR capabilities, they integrate with Meta AI, and users can expect enhanced chatbot interactions and improved design with this iteration.

AI and developer tools

Alongside hardware upgrades, Meta is expected to emphasise AI during the event, showcasing its Llama large language model and new generative AI tools within apps like WhatsApp.

According to The Verge, the company could unveil tools designed to help developers create AI-powered AR experiences, aligning with Meta's broader metaverse vision.

Attendees can also expect to see advancements in AI-driven weather forecasting, disaster management, and sustainable development, though details regarding such advancements are unconfirmed as of yet.

Mixed reality glasses

Another potential highlight is Meta's new mixed reality glasses, internally dubbed 'Orion'. While details are scarce, these glasses are expected to push the boundaries of AR hardware, potentially providing a glimpse into Meta's vision for the future of AR, suggests The Verge.