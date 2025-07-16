TikTok-owner ByteDance developing lightweight mixed-reality goggles: report

TikTok's parent company ByteDance is working on lightweight mixed-reality goggles through its VR subsidiary Pico, according to a recent report from The Information. The device aims to compete with Meta's upcoming AR glasses, offering a lightweight alternative to bulkier VR headsets, states the report.

As per The Information, the goggles will weigh roughly as little as the 0.28-pound Bigscreen Beyond and will offload processing to a wired external puck, similar to Meta's Orion prototype. Pico is also developing custom chips to reduce motion lag, critical for smooth AR overlays, adds the report.

The move signals ByteDance's push into wearable tech despite US scrutiny over TikTok's ties to China. Pico's current headsets aren't sold in America, and regulatory hurdles may limit the goggles' availability. Meta, meanwhile, has pivoted from VR-focused Quests to lighter AR designs, setting up a potential showdown in mixed reality.

No release timeline or official announcement regarding these googles has been given by ByteDance at the time of writing.