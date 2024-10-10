Taking care of your mental health as a corporate employee

How can corporate employees protect their mental well-being without sacrificing their professional responsibilities? Read on to find out. Illustration: DALL-E

In the fast-paced, high-pressure environment of modern corporate life, taking care of one's mental health can often seem like an afterthought. Long hours, constant communication demands, and the unrelenting pressure to meet deadlines contribute to the stress that many corporate employees feel on a daily basis.

While many organisations now acknowledge the importance of mental health, the practical reality for employees navigating the corporate maze often paints a different picture. So, how can corporate employees protect their mental well-being without sacrificing their professional responsibilities?

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, here are a few strategies—tempered with a dose of realism—to help manage the pressures of office life.

Try to maintain a work-life balance

The term 'work-life balance' is thrown around in corporate circles with an almost utopian fervour, suggesting that it's possible to give equal attention to both personal and professional lives. Yet, for many employees, this balance remains difficult to achieve. While striving for balance is important, it's equally crucial to adjust expectations and aim for a manageable equilibrium.

One way to maintain such an equilibrium is to set clear boundaries. Take regular breaks, ensure your weekends are as work-free as possible, and try not to engage in work-related activities after hours. While this may seem difficult—particularly for those in demanding roles—creating a structured routine around work can provide much-needed mental relief.

Make time for rest, even if it's a power nap

Sleep is essential for mental health, yet corporate life often encourages a culture of overwork, where rest is viewed as a luxury rather than a necessity. Power naps, though often dismissed, can provide a quick mental recharge. Even taking a short break away from the computer screen can offer respite from the relentless pace of corporate life.

Exercise: the small wins count

While hitting the gym for a full workout may not always be possible given a corporate schedule, small steps toward physical activity can make a significant difference. Regular movement, even something as simple as taking the stairs or stretching at your desk, can improve your mental well-being. Exercise is scientifically proven to reduce stress, improve mood, and increase energy levels.

Use meetings as a moment of mindfulness

While many meetings could likely be summarised in a concise email, they are nonetheless a staple of the workday. Instead of seeing them as a drain, meetings can serve as an opportunity to practise mindfulness. Furthermore, instead of allowing your stress to escalate in each meeting, take a moment to focus on your breathing. Pay attention to your thoughts and slow down whenever things get too rough.

Emails: manage, don't obsess

Emails, much like meetings, are a never-ending part of corporate life. Rather than feeling obligated to respond to every email immediately, set realistic expectations around communication. Consider designating specific times to check your inbox, instead of constantly refreshing throughout the day. Setting up thoughtful automatic replies can also buy you time to respond appropriately without feeling rushed.

Learn to say "no" without guilt

Corporate culture often encourages employees to say "yes" to every task, every opportunity, and every project. However, constantly agreeing to new responsibilities without considering personal capacity is a direct route to burnout. Learning to say "no" is essential to protecting your mental health, but doing so can be difficult when there's pressure to perform.

Instead of declining outright, there are diplomatic ways to push back on additional tasks. Phrases like, "I'm currently prioritising other projects" or "I'll need to review my capacity" can provide polite yet firm ways to manage workload without overcommitting.

Guard your lunch break

In an era where productivity is celebrated, employees often find themselves working through lunch or taking breaks only to catch up on emails. However, lunch breaks should be viewed as a necessary pause rather than a dispensable luxury. Stepping away from your desk, even for a short period, can provide much-needed mental relief.

Seek constructive conversations, not gossip

Corporate environments are often rife with gossip—something many employees engage in as a way to vent frustrations or bond with colleagues. While it may seem harmless, engaging in constant workplace chatter can fuel negativity and increase stress. Instead, focus on having constructive, supportive conversations with coworkers. If a topic veers into unproductive territory, try redirecting the discussion to more positive or solution-focused ideas.

Keep things in perspective

Arguably the most important aspect of maintaining mental health in a corporate environment is keeping things in perspective. It's easy to become absorbed by the demands of work, but it's equally important to remember that your mental health is not something to sacrifice for the sake of deadlines. Companies can replace employees, but employees can't replace their well-being.

By taking steps to prioritise mental health, employees not only protect themselves but also become more productive and effective in their roles. Corporate life may be demanding, but with the right tools and perspective, it is possible to navigate the challenges while maintaining a healthy mindset.