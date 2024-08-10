Tech & Startup
Susan Wojcicki, former YouTube CEO, dies at 56

Susan Wojcicki death
Susan Wojcicki was an early member of Google, joining the company in 1999. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Susan Wojcicki, the former CEO of YouTube and one of the first employees at Google, passed away on August 9 at the age of 56 after a two-year battle with non-small cell lung cancer. Her husband, Dennis Troper, confirmed the news in a Facebook post.

Wojcicki was an early member of Google, joining the company in 1999 and playing a pivotal role in its early growth. She oversaw the company's advertising products division before assuming the leadership of YouTube in 2014. Under her guidance, YouTube became a global media giant with billions of users.

In 2023, Wojcicki stepped down from her role at YouTube to focus on family, health, and personal endeavours.

Tributes poured in from the tech community following the news of her passing. Google CEO Sundar Pichai described Wojcicki as "a core to the history of Google as anyone."

Wojcicki was recognised as a trailblazer for women in the male-dominated tech industry. Her career also included positions at Intel and Bain & Company.

Susan WojcickiSusan Wojcicki deathYouTube
