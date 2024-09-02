Kohli might appear on Ronaldo’s YT channel

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo might invite cricketer Virat Kohli to share the screen on UR Cristiano, the official YouTube channel of Ronaldo, according to Kohli's IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While there are no official statements, fans are still expressing enthusiasm over the collaboration by two of the most popular sports icons.

A graphic surfaced from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on August 31, depicting the two superstars seated face-to-face in a setting reminiscent of Ronaldo's YouTube videos. Shared on RCB's official account on X, formerly Twitter, the image bears a striking resemblance to previous talk-show-style videos featuring Ronaldo alongside his partner Georgina Rodriguez and former French footballer Rio Ferdinand. In the picture, Kohli and Ronaldo are seen casually sitting on a sofa, sparking excitement among fans that Kohli might be appearing as a guest on Ronaldo's channel.

The caption of the RCB post said, "Virat Kohli x Cristiano Ronaldo = GOAT Square. Dare to miss this? This collab will set the internet on fire."

Cristiano Ronaldo officially unveiled his YouTube channel on August 21, 2024 under the name 'UR Cristiano' (short for 'Your Cristiano'), the channel already has over 55 million subscribers. The channel's content ranges from Ronaldo's personal life and fitness regimen to his business ventures and injury recovery, offering fans a look at the Portuguese star's life beyond the football ground.