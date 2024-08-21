Cristiano Ronaldo launches his own YouTube channel

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, has launched a new venture on YouTube. The channel, titled "UR · Cristiano," was officially unveiled on Wednesday.

With a staggering 917 million followers across various social media platforms, Ronaldo already holds the title of the most followed person online. This new YouTube channel is set to further expand his digital presence, offering content that will focus on topics such as football, family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, and business. According to the football star, the project has been a long time in the making.

"Finally, we have the opportunity to make it real," Ronaldo said in a statement reacting to the launch. "I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so. They will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!"

The 39-year-old athlete's first video on the channel features him rating his best goals from the UEFA European Championship, providing a glimpse of what subscribers can expect from the content. Ronaldo, who currently captains Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia as well as the Portugal national team, is known not just for his football prowess but also for his disciplined approach to fitness and nutrition, areas he plans to explore further on his channel.

Ronaldo's football career, which spans over two decades, includes stints at some of the world's top clubs such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus. His illustrious career has seen him collect 33 trophies, including five UEFA Champions Leagues and five Ballon d'Or awards. He also holds multiple records in the sport, including the most goals and assists in both the UEFA Champions League and European Championship, and the most international goals of all time.

Earlier this year, Ronaldo was named the world's highest-paid athlete for the fourth time by Forbes, following his lucrative move to Al Nassr. His estimated earnings of $260 million for the year set a new high for a footballer, underscoring his status as a global sports icon.