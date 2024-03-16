Sony reportedly working on PlayStation 5 Pro

Leaked sources suggest that the PS5 Pro will sport a rendering performance improvement of up to 45% compared to the current PS5. Image: Kerde Severin/Unsplash

Sony's PlayStation division is reportedly working on a PlayStation 5 Pro model that is rumoured to boast a GPU up to three times more powerful than existing PS5 models. While Sony has not officially announced this new model, recent leaks suggest the upgraded PS5 will likely be released in December 2024.

The leaks come from the likes of YouTuber Moore's Law is Dead and Tom Henderson from Insider Gaming, a gaming news platform. According to these sources, screenshots allegedly extracted from a technical overview document indicate that the PS5 Pro, codenamed 'Trinity', will sport a rendering performance improvement of up to 45% compared to the current PS5.

The leaked document also mentions 67 teraflops of 16-bit floating-point calculations, resulting in approximately 33.5 teraflops of single-precision compute. This advancement in GPU capability could mark a significant leap forward for gaming experiences on the PlayStation platform, suggests the leakers.

According to a report by The Verge, Sony has also been exploring the integration of PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), a technology leveraging machine learning for image upscaling similar to Nvidia's DLSS or AMD's FSR. The report adds that this innovation could pave the way for advancements in rendering quality and enable support for resolutions as high as 8K in future iterations of the PlayStation.

Tom Henderson's reporting suggests that Sony's first-party studios have been evaluating PS5 Pro development kits since September, with third-party developers gaining access in January. This aligns with previous reports from Henderson, who had hinted at the possibility of a PS5 Pro launch by November 2024, states the report by The Verge.

To note, Sony has not yet officially confirmed the existence of this rumoured PS5 Pro. Nevertheless, if these speculations hold, the PlayStation 5 Pro could potentially redefine the gaming landscape, offering players a new level of performance and immersion.