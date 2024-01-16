Sony bids goodbye to PS4

The PlayStation 4 era has been a golden age for gamers, bringing forth iconic titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Persona 5, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

The transition into the PlayStation 5 era has been somewhat sluggish, with many games having cross-gen releases due to PS5 console shortages. However, with PlayStation boss Jim Ryan confirming the end of these shortages, it may be time to bid farewell to the PS4. Previous speculations suggested that PS4 games could phase out by 2025, and a recent trailer seems to affirm Sony's readiness to move on sooner than later.

As observed by Kotaku, the trailer showcases 23 upcoming titles, but only eight are set to release on both the PlayStation 4 and 5. Major titles of the year, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Dead Space, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, are explicitly marked as "coming to PS5 only."

For PS4 owners contemplating their gaming options this year, the trailer hints at titles like Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 4, Street Fighter 6, Destiny 2 Lightfall, Eternights, Tchia, Season A Letter to the Future, and Hogwarts Legacy making their way to the console. While not quite matching the PS5 lineup, it offers a decent selection.

The signs of this shift have been apparent, with Horizon Forbidden West's release almost a year ago marking the last instance of Sony providing a free PS5 upgrade path. Subsequently, God of War Ragnarök introduced a £10 upgrade fee, signalling a farewell to the PS4 era.