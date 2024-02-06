Rumoured PSP2 might offer PS4 and PS5 games

The original PlayStation Portable (PSP), made waves in the gaming industry upon its release in the mid-2000s. Image: easylife designs/ Unsplash.

PlayStation is reportedly in the process of developing a successor to the PSP, which will offer compatibility with PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 games, as per a YouTuber named Moore's Law Is Dead, known for making content on tech. He recently shared details about the rumoured device on his YouTube channel, which has over 171,000 subscribers.

According to Moore's sources, the console is still in the early stages of development, with a potential release at least two years away and AMD is also working on its development. One of the most intriguing aspects of these rumours is the device's alleged capability to run games from both the PS4 and PS5 libraries.

The original PlayStation Portable (PSP), made waves in the gaming industry upon its release in the mid-2000s. It marked PlayStation's entry into the handheld console market and emerged as a significant competitor to Nintendo's DS series.

With approximately 80 million units sold, the PSP has had considerable success. However, since then, PlayStation and Sony have not made significant developments in the realm of handheld gaming consoles.

PlayStation's most recent foray into handheld gaming, the Portal, was launched in November last year. However, it requires ownership of a PS5 console to function, limiting its accessibility to a subset of players.