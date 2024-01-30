Tech & Startup
Md. Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Jan 30, 2024 12:50 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 04:49 PM

Shothik AI gets selected for Google for AI Startup Cloud Program

Md. Zahidur Rabbi
Tue Jan 30, 2024 12:50 PM Last update on: Wed Jan 31, 2024 04:49 PM
Shothik AI interface
Shothik AI has facilities like paraphrasing, text summarisation, translation, copywriting, text to image and video generation.

Shothik AI, a Bangladeshi AI-based startup has recently been chosen to be a part of the Google for AI Startup Cloud Program. The accelerator from Google aims to connect the best of Google's products and people to empower emerging startups to scale their business. 

According to Shothik AI, they are working on simple solutions to complex Bengali language-related problems such as spelling, Bengali grammar correction. The platform also has facilities like paraphrasing, text summarisation, translation, copywriting, text to image and video generation. It supports both Bengali and the English language.

Earlier, 'Shothik AI' had also received the "Bangabandhu Innovation Grant (BIG)" from the ICT division of the Bangladesh Government and gained recognition as a portfolio startup.

Corrigendum 

In an earlier version of this article, it was misreported that the startup had raised a combined amount of USD 450K from Google and Amazon. Correcting the error, it is now being clarified that the startup has been selected for the Google for AI Startup Cloud Program, and will receive up to $350,000 in credits for dedicated AI training, webinars, etc. Earlier, the startup also received up to $100,000 worth of credit support from Amazon. 

The article is now updated with the correct information.

