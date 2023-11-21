ShareTrip launches ST Pay; gets new round of investment

ST Pay incorporates a variety of financial tools, including options for vouchers, a shopping feature, mobile recharges, and bill payment facilities.

ShareTrip, an online travel agency in Bangladesh, has launched a new financial service called ST Pay (ShareTrip Pay).

The announcement came at the anniversary event held at a city hotel on Sunday. A new round of investment in ShareTrip from Startup Bangladesh was also announced at the same event.

ST Pay incorporates a variety of financial tools, including options for vouchers, a shopping feature, mobile recharges, and bill payment facilities.

This development marks the company's expansion beyond traditional travel offerings, reflecting a shift towards a more diverse digital service model.