Mon Jun 3, 2024 07:27 PM
ShareTrip partners with Malaysian Health Tourism Council

ShareTrip is partnering with the Malaysian Health Tourism Council (MHTC) to offer Bangladeshi patients medical tourism services in Malaysia.

According to a press release, this partnership aims to provide patients with healthcare facilities, specialised treatments, and wellness programs at affordable rates.

As per ShareTrip, the company will provide customer service and support for patients seeking medical assistance by coordinating appointments, assisting with obtaining medical visas, and providing guidance throughout the patient's journey.

