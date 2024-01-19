ShareTrip introduces seat selection feature

ShareTrip, an online travel agency in Bangladesh, has recently introduced a seat selection feature, in which travellers can pick their preferred choice of seats. Image: JC Gellidon/Unsplash

ShareTrip, an online travel agency in Bangladesh, has recently introduced a seat selection feature, in which travellers can pick their preferred choice of seats.

According to a press release, to use this feature, users need to go to the 'My Booking' section on the ShareTrip app or website after completing the review and payment procedures. From there, they will find a 'Seat Details' section, from where clicking on 'Start Selecting Seats' will let them pick their desired seats from the available options.

The press release adds that the service personalisation may require an additional charge.