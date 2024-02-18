Sam Altman's new AI chip startup awaiting US approval: reports

The report suggests that this emerging venture by the OpenAI CEO has the potential to trigger concerns related to national security and antitrust issues. Image: Wikimedia

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is awaiting approval from the US government for his new AI chips startup, according to a recent report by Bloomberg News. The report suggests that this emerging venture has the potential to trigger concerns related to national security and antitrust issues.

Altman, who is reportedly working on a new business that could boost global chip manufacturing, has told potential investors and partners that he cannot move forward without a green light from Washington, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

He also met with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and was working to arrange meetings with other officials to get them on board with his business plan that could be partly financed from the Middle East, the report said. Altman has also been in talks with investors and chip companies in the United States, Middle East and Asia for his new venture.

OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment, while the Department of Commerce declined to comment on "individual conversations".