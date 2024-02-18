Tech & Startup
Reuters
Sun Feb 18, 2024 02:21 PM
Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 02:26 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Sam Altman's new AI chip startup awaiting US approval: reports

Reuters
Sun Feb 18, 2024 02:21 PM Last update on: Sun Feb 18, 2024 02:26 PM
Sam Altman
The report suggests that this emerging venture by the OpenAI CEO has the potential to trigger concerns related to national security and antitrust issues. Image: Wikimedia

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT, is awaiting approval from the US government for his new AI chips startup, according to a recent report by Bloomberg News. The report suggests that this emerging venture has the potential to trigger concerns related to national security and antitrust issues.

Altman, who is reportedly working on a new business that could boost global chip manufacturing, has told potential investors and partners that he cannot move forward without a green light from Washington, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He also met with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and was working to arrange meetings with other officials to get them on board with his business plan that could be partly financed from the Middle East, the report said. Altman has also been in talks with investors and chip companies in the United States, Middle East and Asia for his new venture.

OpenAI did not respond to a request for comment, while the Department of Commerce declined to comment on "individual conversations".

Related topic:
Sam Altman CEOsam altman
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

CEO of OpenAI Sam Altman fires board that fired him

Sam Altman fires board that fired him

OpenAI hits $2 billion revenue milestone

1w ago
Sam Altman

Sam Altman seeks to raise billions for network of AI chip factories

4w ago
Sam Altman

Sam Altman, OpenAI ex-CEO, considering launching new AI company: reports

Sam Altman OpenAI

OpenAI CEO Altman says at Davos future AI depends on energy breakthrough

জিডিপি
|অর্থনীতি

মহামারি বাদ দিলে জিডিপি প্রবৃদ্ধি ১৩ বছরে সর্বনিম্ন

২০২২-২৩ সালে অর্থনীতি বেড়েছে ছয় দশমিক শূন্য তিন শতাংশ। ২০২১-২২ সালে তা ছিল সাত দশমিক এক শতাংশ।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

জাতীয় পার্টি এখন চরম বিপর্যয়ে: রওশন এরশাদ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification