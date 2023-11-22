Sam Altman vs. OpenAI: what happened so far

In case you haven't been following the recent developments surrounding OpenAI and Sam Altman, here's a timeline of the events that have happened thus far. Photo: REUTERS/Amir Cohen

OpenAI, the parent company of the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT, has gone through several leadership changes and internal turmoil in the last five days. In the latest news, the company has announced that the previously fired Sam Altman is returning to the company as CEO.

