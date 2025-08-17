Royal Enfield’s first rideout brings Dhaka’s Enfield owners together

Dhaka witnessed a royal spectacle on Saturday, 16 August 2025, as Royal Enfield owners from across the city gathered for the first-ever Royal Enfield Rideout 2025.

Riders representing three showrooms — Tejgaon, Puran Dhaka, and Uttara — began their day with early morning gatherings at their respective outlets, ensuring attendance was marked with showroom managers before the official flag-off at 9:15 AM. Engines roared to life, and the convoys made their way towards 300 Feet, in front of ICCB, where all three groups united in formation. From there, hundreds of Enfields — their chrome gleaming under the morning sun — rode together to Chuti Resort, Purbachal, capturing the admiration of onlookers and establishing a sense of grandeur that befitted the Royal Enfield name.

The day at Chuti Resort was designed not just as a ride, but as a complete experience celebrating the bond between the brand and its loyal community. Upon arrival, bikes were parked in a specially designated zone and riders registered and collected their coupons before settling in for a hearty breakfast. A ceremonial inauguration by IFAD officials set the tone, reminding everyone that Royal Enfield's heritage is not just about motorcycles but about the communities built around them.

"Royal Enfield isn't simply a brand; it's an emotion, a way of life," said Mahbub Baset, Chief Operating Officer of IFAD. "Our goal with Rideout 2025 was to give our riders a platform to experience that spirit together, to feel the camaraderie and brotherhood that make Enfield unique," which highlighted the company's commitment to supporting and growing the Royal Enfield brotherhood in Bangladesh.

This was followed by a DIY maintenance session conducted by service trainers, empowering owners with hands-on knowledge about their machines. The energy then shifted to more playful activities, as participants competed in a slow race and a tug of war, turning the resort's event zone into a lively arena of cheers, laughter, and friendly rivalry. After a short prayer break, the riders gathered at the restaurant for lunch before moving on to an afternoon of relaxation at the swimming pool, where conversations flowed as easily as the water, with bikers sharing stories, experiences, and future ride plans.

By late afternoon, the atmosphere once again turned festive as a musical performance with snacks entertained the gathering, blending the joy of music with the camaraderie of riders. The highlight of the closing session was the gift handover ceremony, where Royal Enfield ensured that each participant left with a token of appreciation, reinforcing the sense of being treated "royally." As one participant, Hasib Rahman, a Classic 350 owner from Uttara, put it: "Riding in a group like this gives you a sense of pride and belonging. It feels like we're part of something bigger — a brotherhood on two wheels." Another rider, Shadman Ahmed, who owns a Hunter 350 from Puran Dhaka, echoed the sentiment: "This wasn't just an event, it was an experience. From the way we were welcomed to the way every detail was organised, Royal Enfield really made us feel special. They treated us royally, and I'll cherish this day forever."

The event concluded at 6:00 PM with all riders mounting their bikes once more and riding back towards the showrooms in the same formation with which they had begun, closing the loop on a day that blended passion, celebration, and a deep sense of community. With its combination of road adventure, games, learning, relaxation, and entertainment, the Royal Enfield Rideout 2025 established itself not merely as a corporate event but as a festival of motorcycling spirit. For many, it marked the beginning of what promises to become a proud tradition for Royal Enfield enthusiasts across Bangladesh.