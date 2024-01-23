Royal Enfields to hit the streets of Bangladesh from May

Ifad group has made a deal with Royal Enfield motorcycles to bring the signature motorbikes on the streets of Bangladesh. The Ifad group is expected to begin commercial operation in July of this year. Initially, four models of Royal Enfield motorcycles: Bullet, Meteor, Hunter, and Classic will be launched.

Taskeen Ahmed, Vice Chairman of Ifad Motors Ltd has confirmed that they are planning to launch the Royal Enfield bikes in Bangladesh from July of this year. Pre-booking of these bikes are expected to begin from May 2024.

Royal Enfield, the 350cc motorbike is considered to be one of the most popular bikes among bike enthusiasts. However, Bangladesh had a cc limit which was relaxed by the government in September 2023, giving approval to motorbikes up to 350cc engines for the streets.

However, the ban on importing completely-built bikes over 165cc is still banned in Bangladesh. Only locally-manufactured bikes which crossed the 165cc threshold can ply the streets.