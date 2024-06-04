Robi datathon 3.0 winners announced

Tech & Startup
Robi Datathon 3.0
Datathon 3.0 attracted over 3,500 participants organised into more than 1,000 teams. Image: Md. Zahidur Rabbi.

Robi Axiata concluded the grand finale of Datathon 3.0 on Monday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC). The winners of Datathon 3.0 were awarded a total of BDT 10 lakh in prizes.

The champion team, 'ACI Server Down,' received BDT 5 lakh, while the first runners-up, 'Yellow King,' were awarded BDT 3 lakh, and the second runners-up, 'Big Data Al Data Science,' took home BDT 2 lakh.

Datathon 3.0 attracted over 3,500 participants organised into more than 1,000 teams. Following a 48-hour competition held at Robi's corporate headquarters on May 24 and 25, the top teams advanced to the main gala event at BICC.

Rajeev Sethi, Chief Executive Officer of Robi Axiata Limited said, "We look forward to witnessing the groundbreaking solutions that have emerged from this gala event."

