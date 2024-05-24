Datathon 3.0 final competition round commences at Robi HQ

Datathon 3.0 is a 48-hour competition where participants will demonstrate their problem-solving and machine learning skills. Image: Zahidur Rabbi

The final competition round of Datathon 3.0 is set to begin at the Robi Axiata Limited corporate office in Dhaka today. The event will run from May 24th to May 25th.

Datathon 3.0 is organised by Robi Axiata Limited and supported by Amazon Web Services (AWS). Huawei Technologies Bangladesh Ltd. is the platinum sponsor, with ADA Bangladesh serving as the digital media partner, Axentec PlC as the integration partner, and Brainstation 23 providing cloud expertise.

This event focuses on the application of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Machine Learning in solving business challenges. It attracts data scientists, business analysts, statisticians, data engineers, and programmers from national and global institutions, various industries, and startups.

Over 3,500 individuals, organised into more than 1,000 teams, registered for the competition's third edition. The qualifier round, held from April 18th to April 22nd, selected the participants who will now compete in the final round.

Datathon 3.0 is a 48-hour competition where participants will demonstrate their problem-solving and machine learning skills. Their work will be assessed by both local and global data science experts. This competition aims to identify emerging data talents and promote collaboration between industry, academia, and government to support the development of a Smart Bangladesh.

Participants who succeed in this phase will advance to the Gala event, where a total of 10 lakhs taka in prize money will be awarded. The champion team will receive 5 lakh worth of prizes, the first runners-up will receive 3 lakh, and the second runners-up will receive 2 lakh worth of prizes.