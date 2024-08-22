Protirodh.net adds options to help flood affected regions

Protirodh.net, a community-based platform designed to mobilise citizen volunteers, has recently integrated flood reporting options and volunteer registration for the flood affected regions. This platform was introduced by Fahim Murshed, a tech entrepreneur, to mobilise citizen volunteers rapidly and efficiently in the fight against crime after the police were immobilised due to the fall of Sheikh Hasina regime.

Flood victims can report any issues using the general reporting system on the Protirodh.net site. One can also find volunteers in their area and contact them if needed.

Interested volunteers can sign up on this platform to make themselves visible on a live map, which will help victims see the volunteer's location and contact if needed. This option is integrated to help establish communication between volunteers, coordinate their work and spread across different areas.

How to register as a volunteer:

Register using the following link: https://protirodh.net/flood and allow location access in order to add the user to the live map as a volunteer. Volunteers also need to mention the type of assistance that they are providing.

Other than reporting incidents and volunteer registration, there are several options on the website including donation, speed boat or transports, food relief, safe shelter and emergency medical services.