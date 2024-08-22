Tech & Startup
Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:40 PM
Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:57 PM

Most Viewed

Tech & Startup

Protirodh.net adds options to help flood affected regions

Tech & Startup Desk
Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:40 PM Last update on: Thu Aug 22, 2024 06:57 PM
Protirodh.net
Screenshot taken from Protirodh.net.

Protirodh.net, a community-based platform designed to mobilise citizen volunteers, has recently integrated flood reporting options and volunteer registration for the flood affected regions. This platform was introduced by Fahim Murshed, a tech entrepreneur, to mobilise citizen volunteers rapidly and efficiently in the fight against crime after the police were immobilised due to the fall of Sheikh Hasina regime.

Flood victims can report any issues using the general reporting system on the Protirodh.net site. One can also find volunteers in their area and contact them if needed.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Interested volunteers can sign up on this platform to make themselves visible on a live map, which will help victims see the volunteer's location and contact if needed. This option is integrated to help establish communication between volunteers, coordinate their work and spread across different areas.

How to register as a volunteer:

Register using the following link: https://protirodh.net/flood and allow location access in order to add the user to the live map as a volunteer. Volunteers also need to mention the type of assistance that they are providing.

Other than reporting incidents and volunteer registration, there are several options on the website including donation, speed boat or transports, food relief, safe shelter and emergency medical services.

Screengrab form Protirodh.net.
Read more

Protirodh.net: A digital shield against rising crime in Bangladesh

Related topic:
Protirodh.netfloods in bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

ssc exam 2022 update news today

SSC, equivalent exams postponed due to worsening floods

2y ago

Time to prepare for rising losses from natural disasters

2y ago
Screengrab form Protirodh.net.

Protirodh.net: A digital shield against rising crime in Bangladesh

1w ago

Large parts of embankment damaged in Banshkhali

8y ago
BWDB website

How to track floods online

1d ago
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

বন্যায় অন্তত ৩ জনের মৃত্যু, পানিবন্দি সাড়ে ৪ লাখ পরিবার

কক্সবাজারে অন্তত ২ জন নিখোঁজ রয়েছেন।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

গতকাল থেকে আজ বিকেল ৫টা পর্যন্ত ২৬০ জন উদ্ধার: ফায়ার সার্ভিস

১৮ মিনিট আগে
push notification