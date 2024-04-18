Prionty wins PUBG Creative Vision Award as first Bangladeshi

She received the award for an in-game firearm design for PUBG Mobile, named 'Pixel Glitch' for the UMP45 gun, a weapon from the game. Image: Courtesy

Samia Hossain Prionty, a sixteen-year-old PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) player from Bangladesh, has recently won the Silver award in the annual 'Creative Vision Award' segment of PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023. The creative work that she submitted for the contest was an in-game firearm design for PUBG Mobile, named 'Pixel Glitch' for the UMP45 gun, a weapon from the game.

PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is a worldwide contest where players from around the world can participate using creative designs and projects related to the PUBG game. This annual award ceremony honours the best PUBG Mobile World of Wonders (WOW) & Ptopia Design Project (PDP) creators of 2023. This year, the award ceremony was held at the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2023 event in Turkey.

Primarily, the judges select some of the most notable designs submitted by players throughout the year in each contest and then send them for nomination. Another pool of judges then selects the best design from the nominated designs and announces them as winners of the award. The contest has two types of awards: Gold and Silver, and Prionty achieved the Silver award in the PDP (Ptopia Design Project) sector of the PUBG Mobile video game.

"I felt really happy when I saw my design got nominated primarily. I never thought that I would win the award beating designers from around the world. Thus, I couldn't believe my eyes when my design won the Silver Award," says Priont, who has been creating skins and designs for PUBG Mobile since 2021.

When asked about the PUBG Mobile community in Bangladesh, Prionty shared, "The PUBG Mobile community is one of the most active gaming communities in Bangladesh. Among casual gamers who enjoy the game in their leisure time, there are professional esports players and teams representing Bangladesh on the international stage through this game."

Sharing her opinions on the future of esports in Bangladesh, she stated, "In the past few years, esports events in Bangladesh have advanced significantly compared to what they were like a few years ago. Our country's teams are now easily qualifying in international esports tournaments and achieving good results, which is a commendable feat."