Bangladeshi team reaches finals of Esports World Cup qualifiers

Bangladeshi esports team A1 Esports has reached the grand finals of the PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile Super League - Central and South Asia (PMSL CSA) esports event, which is considered the qualifier for the Esports World Cup. After three weeks of competition among 20 teams in the group stage, A1 Esports secured a spot in the grand final, set to take place in Nepal from June 13 to 15, 2024.

The team A1 Esports consists of: Mohammad Shakil (Sinister), Tahsinul Islam Sami (Hitman), Iman Sheikh (Rowdy), Hasan Mahmud (DeathStorm), and Sakawat Habib (K9). The team is advised by Abdullah Al Jaber, Director of Cyber 71, along with Sharif Nazmus Saqib, Imran Hossain, Rakib Khan, and Inan Khan. The management team includes Srabon Shanto, Likhon and Afridi.

Teams from Nepal, Pakistan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Russia also participated in the competition. While two teams from Bangladesh entered the tournament, only A1 Esports made it to the finals.

Four teams from this tournament will get a chance to participate directly in the Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia, which is set to be held this July, featuring competitions based on 19 games and a total prize pool of over US$60 million.