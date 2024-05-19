Tech & Startup
Sun May 19, 2024 09:58 PM
Last update on: Mon May 20, 2024 01:50 PM

2 Bangladeshi teams set to play Esports World Cup qualifiers

A1 esports, KS Axe,
From left to right: Team KS Axe and Team A1.

Two Bangladeshi esports teams, KS AXE and A1 eSports, have qualified for the PUBG Mobile Super League - Central and South Asia (PMSL CSA) tournament. The group stage of the tournament will commence on May 22nd, with the top 16 teams advancing to the final round. The top 5 teams from the PMSL CSA will secure spots at the Esports World Cup 2024, scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia later this year.

Both KS AXE and A1 eSports will travel to Nepal to participate in the qualifiers. This marks the first time A1 eSports will compete in an international LAN tournament for PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile. A1 eSports confirmed a top 5 position among the 28 teams from South Asia, ensuring their participation in this tournament.

Previously, A1 eSports qualified for the PUBG Mobile World Cup 2021 in Dubai. However, due to Covid-19 restrictions, the tournament was held remotely, with teams competing from their hotel rooms. This year's tournament will provide an opportunity for both KS AXE and A1 eSports to compete on an international stage.

esports world cup 2024A1 esportsPUBG
push notification