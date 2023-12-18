Our recommendations for laptops under BDT 70k

Whether you need to buy a brand-new laptop for your job, education, or personal use, here is a list of laptops under BDT 70,000 that should help you strike the balance between performance and affordability.

Laptops offer functionality and a degree of utility that often surpasses even the most advanced tablets or smartphones. However, finding the ideal laptop for yourself in a market flooded with options can be a daunting challenge. Whether you need to buy a brand-new laptop for your job, education, or personal use, here are some choices within the budget of BDT 70,000, that should help you strike the balance between performance and affordability. Please keep in mind that pricing and availability may vary across stores.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15ITL

Price: BDT 51,400 - 55,340/-

Processor: Intel Core i3 1115G4 11th Gen (3.0GHz - 4.1GHz)

RAM: 4GB DDR4

Storage: 256 GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i 15ITL offers a welcome blend of performance and affordability. Equipped with an Intel Core i3 11th generation processor, 4GB RAM (expandable up to 12GB), and a fast 256GB NVMe PCIe SSD, the laptop provides solid performance. It also comes with a host of connectivity options, including WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a variety of USB ports, including a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1.

Other notable features include a backlit keyboard, Dolby Audio stereo speakers, and a 720p HD webcam with a privacy shutter. The device runs on Windows 11 Home and is ideal for everyday to-go tasks such as browsing, document work, light photo and video editing, and more. This model of IdeaPad comes in a stylish arctic grey colour that will cater to your sophisticated taste.

Dell Inspiron 15 3520

Price: BDT 62,000 - 67,000/-

Processor: Intel Core i3 1215U 12th-gen (1.2 GHz - 4.4 GHz)

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display

The Dell Inspiron 15 3520 presents a compelling choice for users seeking a reliable and versatile laptop featuring an Intel Core i3 1215U processor from the 12th generation. The processor's max turbo frequency can reach an impressive 4.40GHz, offering a dynamic range of speed tailored to different workloads. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD display with a high 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring an enhanced visual experience.

The attention to detail is evident in the thoughtful design, roomy keycaps, and spacious touchpad, which enhances the overall user experience. The laptop's ComfortView software, certified by TUV Rheinland, reduces harmful blue light emissions for comfortable extended viewing. With a sleek design, efficient performance, and purposeful features, it stands out as a reliable companion for your daily computing needs.

Asus X515EA

Price: BDT 68,500 - 74,110/-

Processor: Intel Core i5 1135G7 11th-gen (2.4 GHz - 4.2 GHz)

RAM: 4 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display

Powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 1135G7 processor, the Asus X515EA is a reliable and versatile laptop designed to meet the demands of everyday computing tasks - even though it is on the pricier side of this list. With 4GB of DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 12GB) and a spacious 1TB HDD, users have ample memory and storage capacity for smooth multitasking and data storage. The slim bezels contribute to an 83% screen-to-body ratio, enhancing the overall display aesthetics.

Additionally, the laptop provides the flexibility to upgrade storage with an additional M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0x2 SSD. The inclusion of a chiclet keyboard with a num-pad, a touchpad, and SonicMaster audio technology adds to the overall user experience. What sets this laptop apart from its contenders is a security lock slot, offering an extra layer of protection.

Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51

Price: BDT 65,000 - 69,980/-

Processor: Intel Core i5 1155G7 11th-gen (upto 4.5 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD display

If you're in pursuit of cutting-edge processing power, the Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51 is a go-to choice. Boasting an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 1155G7 processor with a max turbo frequency of 4.50GHz, this laptop ensures reliable performance and power efficiency. Beyond the processor, the Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51 shines in an ultra-slim design, featuring a spacious 15.6-inch FHD LED display that adds a touch of sophistication. With 8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 16GB) and a swift 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, this laptop ensures multitasking and speedy data access.

While lacking a dedicated GPU, the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics serve well for everyday tasks and light photo/video editing. Weighing just 1.59 kg and featuring a 3-cell 36Wh battery, this laptop prioritises portability without compromising performance. The Acer Aspire Lite AL15-51, in Titanium grey colour, is a reliable companion for browsing, document work, and light photo and video editing.

Walton Passion BX710U

Price: BDT 68,950 - 74,950/-

Processor: Intel Core i7-10510U 10th-gen (1.8 GHz - 4.9 GHz)

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

Display: 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare LED-backlit display

The locally produced Walton Passion BX710U is powered with the latest Intel Core i7-10510U processor that provides solid performance, with clock speeds ranging from 1.8 GHz to a max turbo frequency of 4.9 GHz. Paired with 8 GB of 2666 MHz speed RAM, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking as well, even though it is a bit pricey considering some of the other options in this list.

It also allows for future upgrades, supporting a RAM capacity of up to 32 GB. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare LED-backlit display complemented by Intel UHD Graphics provides a vibrant visual experience. The multi-language keyboard featuring Bengali font adds a local touch.